FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FSM opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $167.87 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 320,860 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

