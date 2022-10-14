FY2022 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will earn $4.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.
Akamai Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AKAM opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 136,131 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
About Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
