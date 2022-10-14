FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.24. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.