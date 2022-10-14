FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tullow Oil plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tullow Oil in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tullow Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 3.6 %

Tullow Oil Company Profile

TUWOY opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

