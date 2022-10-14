Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Lowered to €50.00 at Barclays

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. 2,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $72.11.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 510,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 33,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 163,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 566.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.