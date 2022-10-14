Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Announces Dividend of GBX 45

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GAW stock opened at GBX 6,200 ($74.92) on Friday. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,565 ($67.24) and a 12-month high of £106.50 ($128.69). The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,579.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,923.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,062.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rachel Tongue bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,630 ($92.19) per share, with a total value of £139,705.30 ($168,807.76).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.