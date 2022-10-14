Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GCI. TheStreet cut Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Gannett Stock Performance

NYSE GCI opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $748.66 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael Reed bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,657.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 47,426.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 149.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Featured Articles

