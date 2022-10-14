Gear4music (LON:G4M) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $133.81

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.81 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 108.50 ($1.31). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 20,922 shares.

Gear4music Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.00.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

