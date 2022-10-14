GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. GEE Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.