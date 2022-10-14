Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) recently:

10/12/2022 – Genco Shipping & Trading is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Genco Shipping & Trading had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Genco Shipping & Trading is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Genco Shipping & Trading had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. Research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $3,455,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

