Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Gesher I Acquisition alerts:

Gesher I Acquisition Trading Up 9.9 %

Gesher I Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. 7,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,584. Gesher I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gesher I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gesher I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.