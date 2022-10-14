Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) PT Lowered to $30.00 at BTIG Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTY. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.
Getty Realty Trading Up 1.2 %
Getty Realty stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Getty Realty by 84.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Getty Realty
