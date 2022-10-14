Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) PT Lowered to $30.00 at BTIG Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTY. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Getty Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

Getty Realty stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Getty Realty by 84.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

