Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 89.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.0%.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

GLAD stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 77.23%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $358,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLAD has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading

