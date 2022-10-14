Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -7,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 179,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,555. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $617.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,582.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

