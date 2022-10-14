Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,600 shares, a growth of 330.1% from the September 15th total of 467,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,895,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Down 21.8 %

Shares of GTII traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. 2,864,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,730. Global Tech Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

