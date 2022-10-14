Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.43.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB opened at $172.82 on Wednesday. Globant has a 52-week low of $158.86 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Globant by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.