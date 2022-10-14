Globus Medical, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GMED. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

NYSE GMED opened at $60.60 on Friday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

