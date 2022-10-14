Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

GHM stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Graham has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Graham

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Graham by 38.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graham by 107.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

