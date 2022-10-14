Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $82.15. Approximately 694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 341,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.34.
LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
