Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $467.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.56. The company has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

