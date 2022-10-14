Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.05

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 354104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.11 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.18.

Greencoat Renewables Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

