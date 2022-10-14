Greenfield Savings Bank Buys Shares of 17,411 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $89.47. 170,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,765,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $82.92 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

