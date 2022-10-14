Greenfield Savings Bank Buys Shares of 8,192 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.45. 106,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

