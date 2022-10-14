Greenfield Savings Bank Invests $436,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.74. 12,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

