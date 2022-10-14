Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.4% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

