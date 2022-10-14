Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.56. 68,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,231. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

