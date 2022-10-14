Greenfield Savings Bank Takes $683,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.47. 144,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.77. The company has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

