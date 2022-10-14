Greenfield Savings Bank Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $97.82. 787,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,767,356. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

