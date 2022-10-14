Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $924,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client First Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 422,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,182. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

