Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,349 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,454. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

