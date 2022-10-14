Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 940,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,765,000 after acquiring an additional 123,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 1.7 %

Mastercard stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.02. The company had a trading volume of 104,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.05 and its 200-day moving average is $335.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.