Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.88 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,710. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

