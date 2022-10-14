Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,331. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.18 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.41.

