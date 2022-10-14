Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.90. 7,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

