Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,614,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,348,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,270,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 52,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,798. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $66.55.

