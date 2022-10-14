Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.66. 72,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.39.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

