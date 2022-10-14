Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,735 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,344 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN traded down $4.97 on Friday, hitting $64.29. 378,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,302,636. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,568 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.