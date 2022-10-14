GXChain (GXC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $430.93 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. GXChain has a total market cap of $430.93 million and approximately $7,533.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002366 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00014277 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00019054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007091 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009058 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.