Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

