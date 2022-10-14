Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $895,144.00

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $23.63 million and $895,144.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $34.68 or 0.00181056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

