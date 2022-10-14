Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $22.78 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

