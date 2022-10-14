Head to Head Analysis: ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) versus Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZeroFox and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZeroFox 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $62.25, indicating a potential upside of 130.81%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than ZeroFox.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZeroFox N/A -38.27% 5.94% Zillow Group -5.19% -8.08% -4.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZeroFox and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ZeroFox and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZeroFox N/A N/A $5.60 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $8.15 billion 0.82 -$527.78 million ($2.23) -12.09

ZeroFox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Risk & Volatility

ZeroFox has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of ZeroFox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zillow Group beats ZeroFox on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZeroFox

(Get Rating)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.