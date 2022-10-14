Heron Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at $292,194,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,802,242.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,194,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 583,048 shares of company stock worth $87,001,182. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.83.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

