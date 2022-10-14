Heron Financial Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

