Heron Financial Group LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.79. 3,621,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,015,640. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.33 and a 200 day moving average of $305.33.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.