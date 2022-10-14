Heron Financial Group LLC Takes $662,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,648,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,459,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,191 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42.

