hi Dollar (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $240.64 Million

hi Dollar (HI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. hi Dollar has a market capitalization of $240.64 million and approximately $192,654.00 worth of hi Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, hi Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One hi Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.74 or 0.27542360 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010757 BTC.

About hi Dollar

hi Dollar launched on July 31st, 2021. hi Dollar’s total supply is 4,677,121,978 coins. The Reddit community for hi Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. hi Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. hi Dollar’s official website is hi.com.

hi Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximizing membership value. Their first product is a digital wallet on messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.Members wanting to make use of financial services offered by hi must deposit hi Dollars in their savings account.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as hi Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade hi Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy hi Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

