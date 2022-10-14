Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $8.30 billion and $89,867.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hidigital btc has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hidigital btc token can now be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00020608 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.11 or 0.27673164 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Hidigital btc Token Profile

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.92029 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $82,488.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

