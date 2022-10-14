Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,133.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $14.79 during trading hours on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

