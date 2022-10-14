Hop Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $844,295.00 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $844,295.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

